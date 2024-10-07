(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GRAND BLANC, Mich., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ModuleMD ,

a leading innovator in healthcare for over 24 years, proudly announces the launch of JOSH , an AI-powered dictation tool designed to revolutionize clinical workflows. ModuleMD has been at the forefront of healthcare innovation, offering specialty-focused Electronic Record (EHR) and practice management solutions across Allergy, ENT, and Pulmonology practices. Over two decades of experience and multiple accolades have cemented ModuleMD's reputation for excellence in EHR innovation, efficiency, and superior service.

JOSH Revolutionizes Clinical Workflow with AI-Powered Notes for Clinical Teams

JOSH: The Ultimate AI-Powered Clinical Notes Tool



JOSH (an acronym for Joint Operator for Supporting Healthcare) is the newest addition to ModuleMD's healthcare solutions suite, designed to streamline clinical documentation with AI-powered, multilingual dictation. Supporting over 200 languages, HIPAA-compliant security, and seamless integration into existing EHR systems, JOSH empowers clinicians to document faster and more accurately than ever before. The tool's unique Pause and Resume feature allows physicians to manage multiple patient visits without interrupting their documentation flow, making JOSH an essential tool for busy healthcare providers. Further, JOSH enables care teams to collaborate – as an example, in a scenario where a Nurse would see a patient first followed by a doctor, JOSH has a Team Pass functionality within

the workflow.

Tackling the Copy-Paste Conundrum in EMRs



Duplicate content in Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) is a well-known issue. A study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center revealed that more than 50% of the text in 100 million clinical notes was duplicated. The ease of copying and pasting in EMR systems has contributed to cluttered, lengthy records that are hard to navigate, increasing the risk of errors.

Key Findings:





Duplication Rate : 50.1% of words in clinical notes are duplicated.

Sources of Duplication : Occurs across all clinician levels and includes both intra-author and inter-author duplication Impact : Leads to wasted clinician time, potential medical errors, and burnout

JOSH addresses these inefficiencies. According to Black Book Market Research , 90% of healthcare providers using advanced Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) solutions, such as speech-to-text tools, report improvements in documentation quality. JOSH's Pause and Resume functionality ensures that clinicians can pick up exactly where they left off, minimizing disruptions. Additionally, JOSH's Team Pass feature allows care teams to collaborate seamlessly on shared documentation tasks, further enhancing workflow efficiency.

Hubble Clinician App: A Comprehensive Solution for Clinical Efficiency



Hubble Health is the game-changer clinician app for ModuleMD, making healthcare management a breeze. Designed to enhance clinical workflows with features like patient scheduling, task management, e-prescriptions, and patient communication. When used alongside JOSH, the AI-powered dictation tool, the Hubble App amplifies practice efficiency, minimizes administrative tasks, and elevates patient care.

JOSH integrates seamlessly with both the Hubble App and other EHR's, tackling critical challenges in clinical documentation by boosting accuracy and speed.



"We designed JOSH to be more than just a dictation tool-it's a virtual co-pilot for clinicians," said Abhinay Rao, CEO of ModuleMD. "With its seamless integration into the Hubble App and other EHRs, JOSH offers unmatched convenience and helps healthcare providers save time, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

About ModuleMD



ModuleMD, a leader in cloud-based healthcare management, has over 24 years of experience providing specialty-specific EHRs, practice management software, and patient engagement tools. Recognized as a G2 High Performer for four consecutive times and named among the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023 and listed as World's Best Digital Health Companies 2024 on Newsweek .



ModuleMD continues to innovate and equip healthcare providers with the best solutions for efficient, quality patient care.

