J&K Polls: NC-Cong Alliance Ahead In 46 Seats
Date
10/8/2024 1:11:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu/Srinagar- The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on 46 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 23 seats, according to initial trends.
Trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the PDP was ahead in three seats in the Union territory while the Independents are leading on eight seats.
The National conference was leading in 39 seats while its ally congress was ahead in seven seats, according to trends uploaded by the Election Commission for 64 of the 90 seats.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI(M), Peoples Conference and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are also leading on one seat each.
Prominent among those who leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah leading on both the seats, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana.
However, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina is trailing by 2,797 votes to his nearest National Conference rival Surinder Choudhary from Nowshera constituency.
The counting of votes began at 8 am at 28 counting centres for the 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir assembly which went to polls in three phases.
