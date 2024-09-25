Lebanon prolongs school closures, inaugurates establishments to accommodate displaced people

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Lebanon’s education declared the prolongation of school closures until the conclusion of the week and the opening of public schools to house and offer aid to those displaced by Israeli attacks.



"The closure of schools, secondary schools, and public and private vocational institutes will be extended until the end of this week in the governorates of the South, Nabatieh, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and in the southern suburbs,” Abbas Halabi mentioned in a declaration. “The suspension of classes will also be extended in the governorates of Beirut, Mount Lebanon, the North, and Akkar,” he further mentioned.



The declaration mentioned that the postponement of classes involves “the Lebanese University and private higher education institutions throughout all Lebanese regions until the end of this week.”



Halabi also declared a suspension of classes for 2 days in schools on Monday in southern region of Lebanon as thousands escaped their houses after Israeli airstrikes.



Additionally, Halabi delivered an order on Tuesday to "open the buildings of public schools and secondary schools to accommodate the displaced people.”



Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas Abiad also opted to "close all childcare centers across the country until the end of this week."



The Israeli army has initiated a series of fatal strikes on Lebanon since early Monday, claiming lives of more than 560 innocent people, with 95 women and 50 children, and wounding 1,835, as reported by Health Minister Firas Abiad.



"The majority of the victims in the Israeli attacks since Monday morning are defenseless civilians in their homes. This refutes the enemy's allegations of targeting fighters," he stated.

