Hamas Claims Killing Of Israeli Soldiers In Gaza City

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 8 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced yesterday, they had killed and wounded several Israeli in an attack in northern Gaza City.

According to a press statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades, their members successfully targeted a group of 10 Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel bomb, resulting in casualties in the area.

The statement also noted that, the brigades observed a helicopter landing for evacuation but did not provide further details about the incident.

In a separate announcement, the brigades claimed they had targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier with a“Yassin 105” missile, in the Tuwam area, north of Gaza City.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incidents. However, public Israeli radio reported that military forces in northern Gaza faced significant security challenges and that helicopters were deployed to evacuate wounded soldiers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also stated, they targeted the“Sderot” area in southern Israel, along with military gatherings and operational centres east of Rafah city, using several“Rajum” short-range missiles with a 114-mm calibre. No casualties or damage were reported from these missile launches.

Earlier yesterday, the Al-Qassam Brigades declared their readiness for a protracted conflict against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

“We choose to continue a long and painful war of attrition against Israel,” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Ubaida, said in a video statement, marking the first anniversary of Hamas' Oct 7 assault on Israel. He emphasised that, the ongoing battles have demonstrated the effectiveness of this strategy.

Ubaida claimed that Hamas has inflicted significant damage, saying,“On all fronts of combat and throughout Gaza, we have killed and targeted hundreds of soldiers, destroyed Israeli vehicles, and refined our tactics.”

The northern Gaza Strip has been subjected to heavy Israeli air and artillery bombardment since Sunday, coinciding with the army's announcement of a ground operation in Jabalia, northern Gaza, aimed at Hamas.

Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza has resulted in nearly 42,000 Palestinian deaths, according to Gaza health officials.– NNN-WAFA

