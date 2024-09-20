Al Masaood Automobiles Kicks Off Back-To-School Season with Offers on Nissan Models and Services

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has launched its Back-to-School campaign. This limited-time offer provides customers with exclusive deals on the popular Nissan Kicks, Altima, and Sunny models.

Designed to cater to the needs of families and students during the busy back-to-school season, the campaign features a range of reliable and efficient Nissan vehicles. The timeless Nissan Sunny offers a variety of features for those seeking a dependable companion. The Altima delivers both power and efficiency, with advanced technology and a captivating design. For urban drivers, the Nissan Kicks combines technology, personalized style, and value.

To make the car ownership experience more convenient and accessible, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering flexible instalment plans starting at AED 899 per month for the Nissan Sunny, AED 1,819 for the Altima, and AED 1,150 for the Nissan Kicks. Additionally, customers can enjoy either 2 years or 40,000 km of free service on the Altima, or 3 years or 60,000 km of free service on the Kicks, whichever comes first.

With these offers, families can find their ideal vehicle for the new season, enjoying quality, value, and exceptional features while taking advantage of convenient payment plans, and aftersales perks.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We understand the unique needs of our customers, especially during the back-to-school season. We’ve developed this campaign with a focus on value, reliability, and safety for families and students alike.

Our goal is to ensure that every customer finds the perfect vehicle to support their lifestyle and needs, making the transition into the new school year seamless and value-packed.”

In addition to these offers, Al Masaood Automobiles is offering discounted Nissan Fast Track Oil Change services at its Al Ain service centre. Customers can enjoy savings of up to 26%, with prices starting from AED 199, all under one hour and with no pre-booking required. All services at Al Masaood Automobiles are performed by manufacturer-trained and certified technicians, ensuring customers drive with ultimate peace of mind.

Customers can visit any Al Masaood Automobiles showroom to explore or learn more about the Back-to-School offers. They can also visit the website:



MENAFN20092024004993011075ID1108695294