Black Arrow: US Missile Aims For More Pointed Strikes On China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US defense company Leidos is set to revolutionize American airpower with its Black Arrow missile, a versatile, long-range weapon that promises to transform the AC-130J gunship into a formidable precision strike ready to face sophisticated adversaries like China.

This month, Defense One reported that Leidos is set to test-fire its Black Arrow missile from a US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) AC-130J gunship this fall, following successful non-firing tests in December 2023.

Defense One says that the Black Arrow, a small air-to-ground missile, aims to meet SOCOM's 2021 requirement for a missile capable of flying 400 nautical miles and hitting targets without GPS.

The report notes that Leidos, traditionally known for weapons components, leveraged digital technologies and modular design to expedite the missile's development.

It says the company used high-data modeling and digital twinning to simulate millions of trajectories, ensuring the missile's compatibility with the AC-130 and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Battle Management System.

Defense One says the missile's design allows rapid integration with various platforms, including the MQ-9 drone and transport aircraft like the C-130. The report says this flexibility could benefit partner militaries

seeking cost-effective missile solutions.

Leidos' approach, facilitated by a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with SOCOM, highlights a shift towards faster, more affordable missile development, potentially transforming the landscape for US and allied forces.

The AC-130 and its predecessors were designed for counterinsurgency operations in permissive airspace. As the US now shifts its strategic attention toward the vast expanses of the Pacific, the AC-130 is ill-equipped to fight a near-peer adversary conflict with China.

According to an Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) map , China has stationed surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems on Woody Island, Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef and Mischief Reef in the South China Sea. The map shows the HQ-9 SAM is the principal air defense deployed on the occupied features.