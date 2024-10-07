Africa CDC Welcomes Congo's Launch Of Monkeypox Vaccination Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Addis Ababa, Oct 7 (IANS) The Africa Centre for Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has congratulated the Republic of the Congo (DRC) on the successful launch of its monkeypox vaccination campaign in two high-priority provinces.

The Africa CDC said in a statement on Sunday that the launch "marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to control the monkeypox outbreak and safeguard vulnerable populations across the country."

Noting its support to the DRC's response efforts, particularly the vaccination of at-risk groups in the country's Equateur and North Kivu provinces along with other global partners, the Africa CDC said the vaccination campaign will soon expand to additional provinces to ensure more comprehensive coverage.

Last week, the Africa CDC disclosed that the total number of mpox cases in Africa has risen to 34,297, including 6,806 confirmed cases and 866 deaths since the start of this year, with the DRC being the hotspot of the current mpox outbreak on the continent.

"Africa CDC commends the DRC's swift action in launching the vaccination campaign, which showcases the strength of its public health leadership. By prioritizing vulnerable populations, including frontline health workers and those most at risk, the country is taking critical steps to contain the outbreak," Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya was quoted as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kaseya further underscored that the Africa CDC remains committed to working closely with the DRC to ensure vaccines reach those who need them the most, while working to strengthen health systems to prevent future outbreaks.

"Our top priority is to secure safe and effective vaccines for children in the next phase of vaccination," he said.

The African Union's specialized healthcare agency warned that the ongoing mpox outbreak has continued to pose "a serious threat," not least to vulnerable groups such as children, individuals with compromised immune systems, and those living in areas with limited healthcare access.