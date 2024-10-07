Thousands Queuing For US Visas Can Cool Their Heels On 'Recycled Plastic Benches' In Mumbai BKC

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) For the first time, thousands of visa applicants queuing up for different visas at the US Consulate in Mumbai, can now rest their tired legs on comfortable, recycled plastic benches installed outside, officials said here on Monday.

The project was launched in March and on Monday, US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, inaugurated the set of 70 benches around its sprawling premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which is now connected by the city's first fully underground Metro 3 line.

The bench project was the collaboration of the US Consulate with the Regional Passport Office, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and other agencies, which fructified in the form of the colourful facility today.

Created by Project Mumbai at zero cost from plastic wastes dumped all over the city, the benches feature some unique artworks by underprivileged artists of the teeming metropolis.

It features slogans like "Mumbai Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega" (Will do anything for Mumbai), "Local Train. Yatri Kripya Dhyan De" (Local Train. Passengers Please Pay Attention") a familiar announcement that resounds in the ears of millions of Mumbai commuters daily, or an image of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sealink and other such artworks.

These are part of a significant initiative to improve the consular experience for visa applicants and are not just logistical upgrades but a commitment to supporting the thousands of visa applicants and their families.

"This project represents more than just an elevation of facilities. It's a collaboration that reflects our commitment to improving the visa application process while aligning with the US Mission's goals of urban waste management and sustainability," Hankey said.

The US Consulate and the Indian Regional Passport Office process thousands of applicants daily in BKC, and the visa applicants and their families often wait for hours in all weathers outside the facilities until their appointment times.

These eco-friendly and recycled benches designed to enhance comfort and improve the overall experience for applicants would also benefit neighbouring businesses and institutions in the thriving central business district of BKC, which is now linked by the Mumbai Metro Line 3 inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

The officials said that alongside these benches, 50 waste receptacles will also be installed, with future phases including additional benches and restroom facilities on Avenue 1.

Hankey added that the upcycled benches are part of the efforts to facilitate Indian applicants' timely travel to the US, which is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship.

"This partnership between the government, NGOs, and private sectors is a model of sustainable urban planning that benefits both the local community and US-India relations," Hankey said at the unveiling ceremony.

He assured the US Consulate's commitment to work closely with local and national partners to locate innovative solutions that improve both the visa application process as well as the pedestrian movement in the broader BKC community.