Safex Chemicals Group ropes in Praveen Dubey as Senior Vice President - Strategic Alliances & Commercial

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 7th October 2024: Safex Chemicals Group, a leading player in the global chemical industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Praveen Dubey as Senior Vice President - Strategic Alliances & Commercial. With an extensive career in institutional business and strategic sourcing, Praveen brings a wealth of industry experience that aligns with Safex’ mission to strengthen its global presence.

Mr. Dubey has joined Safex Chemicals Group following his most recent position as Sr. GM & Head of Institutional Business & Strategic Sourcing at NACL Industries Limited. His career spans over two decades with significant roles at ADAMA Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, where he developed an in-depth understanding of the agrochemical and chemical industries.

“We are excited to welcome Praveen Dubey to the Safex’ leadership team,” said S. K. Chaudhary, Founder Director, Safex Chemicals Group. “Praveen’s extensive experience in the industry and his proven track record in forging strong institutional partnerships will be instrumental in driving our commercial strategies forward. His leadership will contribute to Safex’s vision of expanding our global footprint and strengthening our alliances.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dubey said, "The company has demonstrated tremendous success in recent years, and I look forward to working with the talented team to build strategic alliances and enhance commercial value for our stakeholders globally."

The group has recently announced the appointment of Chandrashekhar Shukla as President – Sales & Marketing and Kamal Gupta as Global CFO. Safex Chemicals Group operates seven manufacturing units across India and the UK, reflecting the company’s strong production capabilities. The appointment of Praveen Dubey reinforces the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership and positioning itself as a global player in the chemical industry.

About Safex Chemicals Group

Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals Group has established itself as a fast-growing force in the chemical industry. Over the past five years, the company has shown impressive growth, with a revenue CAGR exceeding 25%. This growth reflects Safex Chemicals' successful expansion across India and beyond, positioning itself firmly within the global value chain.



In October 2022, Safex Chemicals took a significant step in its international expansion by acquiring Briar Chemicals, a leading agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the UK. This acquisition, the company's third major deal in recent times, has further solidified Safex's global presence.







