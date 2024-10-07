Trinet Releases Resourceful HR Book From Hire To Retire: A Guide To The Employee Life Cycle

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet

today announced the launch of a new book, From Hire to Retire: A Guide to the Employee Life Cycle. Authored by Michael Mendenhall , Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer at TriNet, the book is a comprehensive guide offering a practical roadmap for managing all aspects of the employee experience and lifecycle.

"At TriNet, we work closely with SMBs every day, and I've seen firsthand how many business owners struggle with the complexities of HR," said Mendenhall. "From Hire to Retire is a straightforward, practical resource that empowers businesses to manage their people with confidence. The book breaks down every phase of the employee lifecycle into simple steps, so entrepreneurs can focus on growing their businesses and fostering positive experiences in the workplace."

From Hire to Retire: A Guide to the Employee Life Cycle offers insights and best practices for the following:



Attracting and selecting qualified talent

Fostering a positive work environment

Providing robust training and development opportunities

Managing performance, incentives and rewards

Supporting employee well-being Facilitating a smooth transition into retirement

is available now for digital download. To learn more, visit here . The company will share the print edition of the book at a TriNet PeopleForceX event in New York City on Thursday, October 10. Registration is here .

"From Hire to Retire is an invaluable resource for professionals whether you're just starting your career or have been in HR for a decade. Not only does it help you navigate through day-to-day operations, but it also teaches you the importance of people and how to communicate effectively. This book highlights how impactful effective people management is in achieving organizational success!" – Justine Tiger, Director of People Operations, Statista Inc.

"Michael Mendenhall, a seasoned executive with deep understanding of the industry, provides insights and actional advice. From Hire to Retire delves into virtually every aspect of HR and whether you are a seasoned HR Professional or a newcomer to the field, this book offers something for everyone." – Bob Starr,

Vice President, Human Resources, Zap Surgical

"From Hire to Retire is a great handbook to help teams get their HR/People departments up and running smoothly, as well as providing a great refresher to an already established team. The content is very comprehensive, and I especially liked the checklist at the end of each section, so useful for ensuring nothing is overlooked!" – Dana Price, Chief Financial Officer, LifeLabs Learning

