Budget Saudi Arabia to Become an Official Partner of AlUla Moments Calendar: A Strategic Three-Year Partnership

Budget Saudi Arabia, a leading provider of car rental and leasing services including commercial vehicles in the Kingdom, has committed to a formal three-year agreement to become an Official Partner of AlUla Moments Calendar of Events. The partnership, formalised by Budget Saudi Arabia’s President & Group CEO, Fawaz Abdullah Danish, and Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), represents a significant step forward in the ongoing development and global promotion of AlUla as a premier destination.

This collaboration cements Budget Saudi Arabia’s involvement in all major events hosted at AlUla, particularly sports events such as the renowned Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, AlFursan Cup, AlUla Tour, AlUla Falcon Cup, and AlUla Camel Cup. These prestigious events, which highlight equestrian, traditional cultural heritage sports, reinforce AlUla’s position as a regional hub for sports and cultural heritage. With Budget Saudi Arabia's extensive fleet and commitment to superior service, this partnership is poised to elevate the experience for participants and visitors, aligning with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Fawaz Abdullah Danish, President & Group CEO of Budget Saudi Arabia, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are honoured to be a part of AlUla’s journey to becoming a leading global destination. This partnership aligns seamlessly with Saudi Vision 2030, emphasising our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s economic diversification through tourism and sports. We look forward to fostering a long-lasting relationship with the Royal Commission for AlUla that will resonate for years."

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management & Marketing at RCU, echoed this sentiment: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Budget Saudi Arabia for the highly anticipated AlUla Moments Calendar of Events. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional and seamless experience for our guests, as we introduce the largest fleet in Saudi Arabia to support AlUla’s world-class events.”



AlMoallim Continued: “By aligning with Budget Saudi Arabia, we are elevating the logistical capabilities of our events’ showcases, reinforcing our dedication to sharing AlUla’s rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes with the world. Together, we are driving forward a new era of excellence in event management and guest experience.”



As AlUla continues to emerge as a global tourism and cultural hub, Budget Saudi Arabia’s role in providing seamless transportation solutions will be pivotal in accommodating the anticipated influx of visitors. The collaboration aligns with RCU's development goals and enhances the visitor experience by offering tailored mobility services.

With a rich legacy of 200,000 years of shared human history and home to some of the most advanced ancient civilisations, AlUla has long been a cradle for social gatherings and cultural celebrations. The AlUla Moments calendar brings this heritage to life through five distinctive festivals, offering a captivating array of experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy.

Beyond the festivals, AlUla Moments hosts a series of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, as well as prestigious heritage sports such as AlFursan Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship, and the Horseback Archery World Cup. These celebrations, alongside world-class fashion, adventure, and sporting events, showcase the vibrant spirit of AlUla on the global stage.





