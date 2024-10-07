École Ducasse Wins World's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 And Europe's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th October 2024: École Ducasse is proud to announce that it has been awarded both the World\'s Best Training Institution 2024 and Europe\'s Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards for the second year in a row. These accolades affirm École Ducasse\'s position as a global leader in culinary education, cementing its reputation for delivering unmatched excellence in the edible arts.



The World Culinary Awards, now in its 5th year, are globally recognized as a prestigious platform celebrating excellence in the industry. The awards, voted for by culinary professionals, media, and consumers worldwide, highlight École Ducasse\'s unwavering commitment to shaping the next generation of culinary experts. A key factor that sets École Ducasse apart, leading to this repeated recognition, is its faculty which includes World Champions, Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen), and other renowned industry professionals. This team of exceptional educators, coupled with their commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovations like AI, brings unparalleled expertise and experience, ensuring that students are trained to the highest standards of gastronomic excellence. This recognition underscores the institution\'s ability to combine a cutting-edge approach to cooking education with a pioneering spirit, fostering creativity, innovation, and skill at the highest level.



Karine Hyon-Vintrou, Managing Director of École Ducasse, expressed her pride in the institution\'s achievements: \"Receiving these two awards for the second consecutive year is a testimony of the passion and commitment of our entire team. At École Ducasse, we are driven by a mission to not only train chefs, but to nurture chef-entrepreneurs who can make a positive impact on the world through their creativity and leadership in the global culinary landscape.\"



Global Expansion: École Ducasse\'s International Reach

École Ducasse\'s award-winning programs are delivered across its prestigious campuses, including the iconic Paris Campus, which has become synonymous with culinary excellence. The institution\'s influence continues to expand internationally, with its network of schools now spanning across France, Thailand, India, the Philippines and most recently, the United Arab Emirates. École Ducasse has opened last year the École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio, its first foray into the Middle East offering aspiring chefs and passionate amateurs in the region a unique opportunity to experience École Ducasse\'s renowned programs, bringing world-class culinary training to the vibrant cultural hub of Abu Dhabi.



École Ducasse\'s international reach is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with renowned institutions such as Gato Dumas in Latin America and USIL in Peru. These collaborations ensure that the institution\'s philosophy of culinary excellence continues to inspire students worldwide, helping to shape the global future of gastronomy.





About École Ducasse



École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.



École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie as well as international schools and studios in the Philippines, India, Thailand and UAE.



All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy, the broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs for career changers, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor\'s degree in culinary and pastry arts.



École Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education. In October 2023, École Ducasse was awarded the title of World\'s Best Culinary Education Institution.

