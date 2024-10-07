Morphy's $7M+ Firearms & Militaria Auction Outperformed, Stoked By Sizable Increase In New Bidders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top-lot honors were shared by a factory-original Heckler & Koch MP5SD and trio of Ron Lake knives engraved and lavishly embellished by Barry Lee Hands

DENVER, Pa., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy's Sept. 10-12, 2024 Firearms & Militaria Auction surpassed all expectations with a 97% sell-through rate and resounding three-day total that exceeded $7 million. Outstanding prices were achieved across all subcategories, attributable in no small measure to the "boom" in new collectors who've entered the collectible firearms hobby.

Three-position-selector factory-original Heckler & Koch MP5SD machine gun, not a conversion, with matching factory silencer (unrestricted and fully transferable, per BATF). First fully-transferable factory-original example of its type ever offered at auction. Estimated at $60,000-$80,000, it sold for $123,000.

Trio of Ron Lake knives engraved and exquisitely embellished by Barry Lee Hands, including SR Johnson (Manti, Utah) custom large 'Big Bear' knife, Ron Lake medium folder, and Ron Lake small folder. Each is gold-overlaid and adorned with pearl inlays and multicolor diamonds. Presented in custom walnut display case with red lining. Provenance: Frank Brownell collection. Against an estimate of $30,000-$50,000, it sold for $123,000.

Continue Reading

"This auction attracted the largest group of new players in years," said Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions. "From the beginning, our long-range goal has been to build a firearms division that is second to none by adding the assets and experts needed to become a force in the marketplace. It's very exciting to see enthusiastic new collectors at our firearms sales and to hear their many positive comments about our operation and the high-quality firearms we offer. It means we are succeeding in our mission."

At the top of prices realized, two lots achieved individual selling prices of $123,000. The first of the two, which led the sale's 184 NFA firearms, was a 1985 factory-original Heckler & Koch MP5SD machine gun with matching factory suppressor – the embodiment of one of the most ubiquitous firearm designs ever developed. Collectors rushed at the opportunity to bid on what was the first fully-transferable factory-original example (not a conversion) ever to be offered at auction. According to Morphy's, the $123,000 price represents a new world record for the MP5 platform.

Rivaling the prized Heckler & Koch dollar for dollar was a trio of Ron Lake knives that showcased the combined talents of S R Johnson, Ron Lake, and Barry Lee Hands. Made by Johnson and Lake, the showy edged weapons were engraved and artfully embellished by Hands. Employing his signature Renaissance Leaf pattern and Black Satin finish, Hands adorned the knives with gold, mother-of-pearl, and colored diamonds. Housed in their French-fitted custom display case, they formed the glittering crown jewel of the Frank Brownell knife collection, Part I (further installments to be auctioned at a future date at Morphy's). Against a high estimate of 50,000, the set sold for $123,000.

Many bidders showed a distinct partiality for guns that had forged a place in history, like the original ERMA-manufactured German MP-44 machine gun captured in December 1944 at St Vith, Belgium, an entry point to the Battle of the Bulge. It displayed original matching factory-applied numbers throughout, Mertzwerke-supplied and stamped sheet-metal parts, and an "Eagle/280" mark on the underside of the receiver forward of the magazine housing, indicating ERMA manufacture. The consignor had purchased the MP-44 from the son of Robert Bruce Jones, the WWII veteran who actually captured it. It sold well above estimate for $60,270.

Another estimate-defying historical weapon harkened back to the earliest days of a great American arms manufacturer, Colt, and the legendary company's founder. The auction example, a Colt No. 3 Paterson belt-model .31 percussion revolver, was manufactured circa 1837-40 and attributed to William Watson, a New York City attorney who represented Samuel Colt in patent disputes. Offered in its original presentation case with accoutrements, the revolver was most recently in the renowned collection of Dr. Jim Watson of Scottsdale, Arizona. Estimated at $40,000-$60,000, it sold for $73,800.

To discuss consigning to a future Firearms & Militaria auction at Morphy's, call 877-968-8880 or email [email protected] . All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never an obligation to consign. Online:

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880, [email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED