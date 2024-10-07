Ukraine announces it had successfully targeted oil terminal located in Crimea

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukraine announced that it had successfully targeted an oil terminal located in Crimea, a region that Russia annexed in 2014, an action that has been widely condemned by the international community as illegal. In a statement from Ukraine's General Staff, the country’s and other defense components were credited with striking the marine oil terminal in Feodosia, a port city situated approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Sevastopol, the largest city on the peninsula.



According to the Ukrainian military, the terminal is significant for its role in transshipping petroleum products and has been alleged to support the Russian military's operations by supplying essential resources. The statement noted that the attack resulted in a fire at the terminal, which is described as the largest of its kind in Crimea.



Igor Tkachenko, the mayor of Feodosia who is installed by Russia, confirmed the incident on Telegram, reporting that a fire had indeed broken out at the terminal and that a state of emergency had been declared in the city in response to the situation.



In parallel developments, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted 12 Ukrainian drones over Crimea during the same night. However, the ministry did not comment on the reported strike against the oil terminal, leaving questions about the extent of the damage and the implications of the attack.



This incident underscores the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides continuing to engage in military actions as tensions remain high. The targeting of critical infrastructure such as the oil terminal reflects Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russian supply lines and military capabilities in the region, while Russia maintains its defensive posture in the face of these attacks. The conflict in Crimea continues to be a focal point of geopolitical tensions, drawing attention from international observers and highlighting the complexities of the ongoing war.

