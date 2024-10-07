Stalin Expresses Grief, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Relief To Kin Of Chennai Air Show Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin on Monday expressed grief over the death of five persons who died due to the excessive heat and exhaustion during the Chennai air show and also announced Rs 5 lakh relief to the families of the deceased.

“I am in pain and grief knowing that five deaths occurred due to excessive heat and exhaustion. My condolences to the victims' families and relatives. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs would be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the deceased family members,” said the Chief Minister.

M.K. Stalin said that proper arrangements were made to conduct the IAF Air Show in Chennai Marina, adding that facilities and administration assistance were provided as per the Indian Air Force (IAF) requirements and demands.

He said that proper arrangements were made with coordination of the Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Chennai Corporation and Health Department.

The Chief Minister said that a major stampede was averted due to the arrangements made in coordination with the Fire and Rescue, Police, Health Departments and Chennai Corporation.

“Next time, the government would focus more and arrangements would be done according to the necessary arrangements,” the Chief Minister said.

At least five people died and many were injured during the Chennai air show due to the excessive heat and exhaustion on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) criticised the Chief Minister over the "inadequate arrangements" at the air show.

EPS said that the state government and police failed to properly coordinate the air show.

“I condemn the Stalin government for failing to provide proper security for this event. Even drinking water was not made available to the people who died due to excessive heat,” said the LoP.

He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families, adding that in other cities the air show events went off well.