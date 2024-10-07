Slovak Premier vows to prevent Ukrainian membership

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has made a firm declaration that his country will not permit Ukraine to join during his time in office. In a recent interview with STVR, he expressed grave concerns that Ukraine’s admission into the U.S.-led military alliance could provoke a new world war. “As long as I am the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, I will lead the legislators, whom I have control over as a party chairman, to never agree to Ukraine’s membership in NATO,” Fico stated emphatically. He characterized Ukraine's potential entry into NATO as a potential catalyst for a third world war.



Fico has long been critical of the military and financial assistance provided by Western nations to Ukraine, arguing that the conflict should be resolved through diplomatic channels rather than escalating military engagement. He has consistently warned against further provocations that could heighten tensions with Moscow.



In the context of NATO's structure, any new member must receive unanimous approval from all 32 current member states, with each national parliament voting on prospective candidates. Ukraine formally applied for NATO membership in September 2022 amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Although many Western countries have expressed support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the alliance, they have yet to offer a clear roadmap or timeline for accession. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged in July that Ukraine would not join NATO until the war with Russia is concluded.



Russia perceives NATO's eastward expansion as a significant security threat and has pointed to Ukraine’s cooperation with the alliance as one of the primary causes of the ongoing conflict. Last month, President Vladimir Putin warned that the use of Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike deep within Russian territory would equate to “direct involvement” of NATO in the war.



Fico's stance reflects a broader debate within NATO about the implications of expanding the alliance amidst an ongoing conflict that has already strained relations between Russia and the West. As Slovakia takes a firm position against Ukraine’s NATO membership, the future of Ukraine's integration into Western defense structures remains uncertain, particularly as tensions continue to rise in Eastern Europe.

