Mumbai's Underground Metro Begins Operation, Passengers Thrilled With First Ride

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Mumbai Metro-3 or the Aqua Line which is the city's first underground Metro service officially opened for the public on Monday.

Mumbai Metro-3 was inaugurated by Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday. The metro line runs between BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and Aarey, covering ten stations along the route.

The newly launched underground metro is expected to reduce road traffic by 35 per cent and save approximately 350,000 litres of every day.

IANS spoke to some and all of them were excited for the development and their first ride.

Satyendra Singh commented: "It is a huge relief for the public, as we will no longer suffer from the mental stress caused by traffic. This will save us time as well, as earlier, it used to take around one to one-and-a-half hours to commute. People are experiencing convenience, and I appreciate PM Modi for the infrastructure and development initiatives under his governance."

Jahangir Sheikh expressed gratitude: "I would like to thank the management and the government for this initiative. Earlier, we used to associate such infrastructure with foreign countries, but it's heartening to see it here now. It will save time and allow us more hours to work. PM Modi is doing excellent work, continuously surprising us with advancements in infrastructure, roadways, and public comfort."

Meanwhile, C. V. Mishra added: "This should have started 20 years ago, as we have dealt with overcrowded trains for a long time. The traffic situation has been a major concern, and this metro was a much-needed solution. I hope it will help alleviate Mumbai's traffic issues."

Sharing relief over the traffic situation, another passenger said: "This metro was much needed as I used to spend so long in traffic jams to reach my office in BKC."

Mahesh expressed his enthusiasm: "We have been waiting for this metro to launch for many years, which is why I am travelling on this first underground metro today. I would like to thank both the Maharashtra government and the Central government, as well as the Japanese technical team who worked on this project."

Jiya Soni shared her excitement about travelling on the first underground metro and acknowledged that it will help reduce traffic congestion. She also praised PM Modi and his efforts in the field of development.

This project is being called a game-changer for Mumbai, with estimates suggesting that around 1.7 million people will benefit from this service daily.