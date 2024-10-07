GCC Ministries Look To Work Effectively On Issues Of Muslims, Palestine, Al Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, chaired the 10th meeting of Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Ministers of Islamic Affairs and Endowments of GCC countries, which was held in Doha yesterday.

The opening session was chaired by of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, with the participation of Their Excellencies the Ministers of GCC countries.

Qatar was represented by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, in the presence of GCC Secretary General H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

The meeting discussed a number of issues including declaring a World Day for Endowments and establishing a Gulf scientific observatory to present the true image of the tolerance of Islam.

Addressing the opening session, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said that the 10th meeting in Doha is a continuation of GCC fraternal meetings that confirm and consolidate the paths of joint action and collective cooperation.

He said that this is within the framework of constructive and fruitful cooperation in religious affairs, which is one of the most important components of the great Gulf work in its diverse specialisations and fields, and to highlight the sincere efforts and authentic roles of the Ministries of Islamic and Religious Affairs.

The Minister added:“The meeting also aims to highlight the true image of Islam, confront campaigns of hatred and fanaticism, and prove our ability to interact positively and rationally with contemporary changes and developments locally and globally, and to exert effort and ability to modernise and develop the work system of our institutions.”

He said that GCC regular meetings at all levels aimed at increasing coordination and cooperation between the ministries in similar fields and specializations such as endowments, mosques, advocacy, research and related studies, caring for people with disabilities, protecting the family, caring for historical and archaeological mosques, and contributing an effective role in protecting and caring for the environment and other related and influential incidents and developments in life, to find theoretical and practical scientific solutions.

The Minister said:“We look forward with full awareness and understanding to work and interact positively and effectively on the issues of Islam and Muslims, foremost among which is the issue of occupied Palestine, the city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque, and the natural and safe right to access it and pray in it at all times, and to denounce and reject the repeated systematic attacks to destroy or disrupt life and oppress the people of Palestine and the city of Jerusalem.”

He added:“Then there is the crisis of the Gaza Strip, a whole year has passed since the brutal aggression, and what it has resulted in of systematic destruction and killing without discrimination, with all brutality and ugliness, and without the slightest limit of humanity and rationality, as well as what is happening in the West Bank and Lebanon, which necessitates advocacy and lifting injustice and suffering in word and deed and achieving comprehensive and just peace before hopes for it diminish with the loss of its few and rare opportunities or its loss completely.

GCC Secretary General H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said that the meetings of the committee have, since its establishment, resulted in many achievements that would enhance integration, cooperation and exchange of expertise in the field of Islamic affairs and endowments among the GCC countries.