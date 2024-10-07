Cybercriminals using “Joker: Folie à Deux” release to scam fans, warns Kaspersky

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Kaspersky has uncovered cybercriminals exploiting the hype surrounding “Joker: Folie à Deux” ahead of its worldwide cinema premiere for phishing scams. Fans eager to watch the new movie online are at risk of being duped into giving away their sensitive data and money.



Kaspersky experts have identified phishing scams related to the new movie. The first example involves a fake offer to subscribe to watch the film for free. On the fake website, users are asked to enter their credit card information to sign up, while the promised film is never accessible. The scammers gain access to the victim’s card details and can use them for fraudulent transactions or to sell on the dark web.





A scam offering a free movie subscription that aims to steal credit card details



The second type of scam exploits the Joker movie brand to lure victims into fraudulent investment schemes, giveaways, or similar traps. Cybercriminals create phishing websites claiming to offer free access to the movie. When users attempt to play the video, they are redirected to other pages - often promoting quick, easy money-making schemes, offering the chance to participate in a giveaway, or possibly other profits. In the cases uncovered by Kaspersky, users are prompted to provide either personal information – so perpetrators can contact them with faux investment opportunities – or credit card details, for example, to pay for the delivery of the giveaway prize.







Phishing pages designed to lure users into fraudulent “get-rich-quick” schemes



“As the premiere approaches, more people are looking for more ways to gain early access to the film and, as such, the risk of falling for such scams increases. We strongly recommend users carefully verify where they enter sensitive information and install reliable antivirus software that can warn against suspicious or malicious websites," says Olga Svistunova, a security expert at Kaspersky.

To protect themselves from phishing-related risks, Joker movie fans should take precautions when navigating online content related to the premiere. Kaspersky experts recommend the following:

• Be cautious. Beware of suspicious emails, messages, or websites offering exclusive deals or freebies. Always verify the source before sharing personal or financial information.

• Safeguard personal data. Be mindful when providing sensitive information online, such as your address, phone number, or financial details, and only use secure platforms.

• Verify website security. Ensure websites have secure connections by looking for “ in the URL and a padlock symbol in the address bar.

• Use security solutions. Rely on trusted security solutions like award-winning Kaspersky Premium, that identifies malicious and phishing sites.

• Trust reliable sources. Stick to official websites, authorized retailers, and reputable sources for any content to avoid scams.





MENAFN07102024004771015760ID1108751648