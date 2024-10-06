TECNO And Lay Zhang Jointly Launch Unstoppable Step Film, Encouraging SEA Youngsters To Harness The Power Of Every Step That Counts For Better Self

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TECNO and Lay Zhang's shared spirit inspires Southeast Asian youngsters to stop at nothing in taking every step to achieve their dreams.

Innovative brand TECNO, together with its global brand ambassador Lay Zhang, is poised to ignite the aspirations of Southeast Asian youngsters through the launch of its "Unstoppable Step" film. This hero film will kick-off TECNO's brand campaign in the Southeast Asia region, appealing to ambitious and passionate youngsters who admire Lay's spare-no-efforts attitude to making every step count on the path to achieving their dreams. Themed as #UnstoppableStep, the campaign launch is scheduled for today, coinciding with Lay's birthday, symbolizing a new start on an unstoppable journey.

The film weaves together Lay's story of fearlessly taking every single step, with the indomitable spirit of today's Southeast Asian youngsters, in an inspiring and uplifting narrative. The film begins from Lay's perspective, offering a glimpse into his own ascent to the stage he loves, step by determined step. Simultaneously, the film presents a parallel journey of young individuals in Southeast Asia who share the same spirit, and admire Lay Zhang for his determination to take steps forwards no matter what challenges lay ahead. Among Lay Zhang's millions of passionate fans and young followers, there are skateboarders, tirelessly perfecting their tricks, aspiring DJs crafting beats with dreams of stardom, performers, diligently rehearsing their singing and dancing, and more. Each of these individuals is on a unique path, driven by a passionate pursuit of their goals and aspirations, just like Lay.

In June 2024, TECNO officially named Lay Zhang as its global brand ambassador. The partnership between the brand and the acclaimed star is rooted in a shared embrace of a "Stop At Nothing" ethos and a mutual commitment to driving progress through action. Since 2009, Lay has chased his dreams, at first as a trainee idol, tirelessly overcoming the intensive training and challenges that lay before him. In 2012, Zhang debuted as a member of the K-pop sensation EXO, quickly gaining popularity across Asia. This year, Lay released his newest album, "STEP," signifies a deliberate and steady march towards growth and advancement, underscoring the significance of incremental progress and the recognition of each step taken.

Lay's unwavering drive in chasing his dreams step by step, undeterred by any obstacle, perfectly aligns with TECNO's "Stop At Nothing" ethos, inspiring an attitude of unceasing determination. Lay has not only continued to excel in the music and dance fields, but he has also become a prominent figure in reality shows, TV dramas, and movies. In every domain, he commits wholeheartedly, chasing and realizing his dreams with unwavering determination.

Embracing the challenge of the unknown, Lay asserts, "As long as we dare to take that step, there will inevitably be new outcomes. Even if we encounter failure, so what? It's just a step in the journey."

Lay's unwavering dedication to his dreams mirrors the dynamic spirit of Southeast Asia's emerging youth, aged 15 to 35, who make up 23% of the region's demographic. Their impact extends beyond mere numbers, as their influence on the international stage is gradually emerging. The determined dream-chasing ethos of Southeast Asia's young generation is a clear testament to the region's thriving progress. They are actively shaping a dynamic and hopeful blueprint for Southeast Asia's future and the world at large.

"As Lay marks another year of growth, we are thrilled to join him in this celebration," stated Laury Bai, Chief Marketing Officer of TECNO. "Through this campaign, TECNO aims to forge a deeper emotional connection with the youth of Southeast Asia, inspiring them to steadfastly follow their dreams, just as Lay has done."

The campaign will extend into the year-end shopping season, with TECNO encouraging audiences to share their "Unstoppable Step" stories on social media to win prizes, including Lay's signed photos, merch T-shirts, and TECNO smartphones.

The "Unstoppable Start with a Single Step" campaign is an in-depth interpretation of TECNO's "Stop at Nothing" spirit. In recent years, TECNO has tapped into its profound insights into the youth of Southeast Asia, weaving the brand's spirit into innovative campaigns tailored to resonate with local audiences. The 2023 "Never Not Ready" campaign in the Philippines exemplified this approach, spurring the Filipino youth to ascend to greater heights. Through these campaigns, TECNO's commitment extends beyond the realm of technology; the brand aspires to be a guiding force for youth across the globe, inspiring them to persistently explore and pursue their dreams with determination.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: .

