Death Of Azerbaijani Serviceman Under Investigation, Ministry Reports
Date
10/6/2024 7:05:56 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A serviceman of the Azerbaijan army died, Azernews reports,
citing Azertag referring to the Defense Ministry.
"We confirm the fact that Asadli Asghar, the son of Firuz, a
military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, died of acute heart and
lung failure while being evacuated to a medical facility due to a
sudden deterioration in his health.
The fact is being investigated.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep
condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased military
serviceman and asks for patience.
May Allah have mercy!", - it was emphasized.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108751165
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.