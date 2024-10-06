Iran Eyes Closer Ties With Neighboring Countries -- President
10/6/2024 7:04:39 PM
TEHRAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed on Sunday his country's commitment to ending conflict and strengthening relations with other nations, particularly the neighboring and European countries.
During a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, President Pezeshkian said Iran seeks to increase cooperation with the international community to address key issues such as the nuclear file.
For his part, Schoof urged all parties in the Middle East to avoid escalating the conflict, emphasizing that the region cannot bear more wars, according to the Iranian Presidency's website.
He also reiterated his country's call for Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Schoof welcomed Iran's desire to strengthen its relations with Europe, urging Iran to take clear actions toward achieving this goal. (end)
