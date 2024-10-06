Iran Introduces Plan To End Permanent Residency For Migrants, Aims To Deport 2 Million Afghans

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Valiollah Bayati, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's Internal Affairs Committee, stated that the proposed plan for organizing foreign nationals does not provide for permanent residency for migrants in Iran.

Iranian reported on Saturday that the Internal Affairs Committee of the Iranian Parliament is reviewing the plan for managing foreign nationals and the charter of the National Immigration Organization.

According to the report, the plan only includes three types of temporary residency permits: one-year, three-year, and possibly seven-year permits.

The spokesperson emphasized that various government agencies are reviewing the plan, and more than 20 provisions have already been approved.

Bayati clarified,“According to this plan, migrants entering the country will be given a card after an iris scan. This card will provide all necessary services for the individual. It cannot be forged, and the migrant must carry it until they leave the country.”

He added,“We do not intend for migrants in the country to stay long-term, and under this plan, there will no longer be permanent residency for foreign nationals in Iran.”

Previously, Iranian officials have emphasized the deportation of“illegal” migrants, particularly Afghan citizens, from the country.

Recently, Ahmad Reza Radan, the commander of Iran's law enforcement, announced that by the end of this solar year, 2 million Afghan migrants will be expelled from Iran.

He stressed that the deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran is ongoing.

This new plan underscores Iran's strict stance on migration, particularly towards Afghan nationals, as the country continues to tighten its immigration policies. With millions of Afghan refugees already facing expulsion, concerns grow over the humanitarian impact of these policies.

