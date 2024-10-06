عربي


Kuwait Displays Sustainable Urban Projects At Riyadh's Gulf Municipal Conf.


10/6/2024 3:05:01 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature
RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality displayed its national projects at the Gulf Municipal Work Conference's side exhibition, held in Riyadh.
All Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries participated in the exhibition, with each country hosting a pavilion.
Kuwait's pavilion, titled "Sustainable Urban Planning and Design," highlighted its innovative efforts in urban development. Among the standout projects were the Friday Market, Bird Market, Tent Central market project, and the Al-Jahra seafront project.
Visitors to Kuwait's pavilion were impressed with the country's modern and sustainable urban initiatives.
The pavilion was supervised by Kuwaiti engineers Lulwa Al-Dehani and Meshari Al-Enizi, who skillfully explained the features and importance of each project to the attendees, enhancing Kuwait's contribution to the region's urban planning discourse. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

