QFFD Sends 58,000 Food Baskets To Namibia

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has sent 58,000 food baskets as relief to the Republic of Namibia, as part of the State of Qatar's steady aid efforts to that country.

The relief aid will be delivered via a maritime vessel weighing 1,745 tons, which has departed from Mersin in the Republic of Turkiye Sunday morning and is expected to arrive at the port of Namibia in 5-6 weeks, according to QFFD statement issued on Sunday.

The vessel, which is bound for the areas most affected by the effects of desertification in the Republic of Namibia, contains essential food items such as bags of rice, cooking oil, chopped soybeans, fish, chicken, and canned meat.

Upon the arrival of the vessel, the total amount of food baskets sent to the Republic of Namibia to combat desertification via air and sea, will reach 63,500 baskets, weighing approximately 1,925 tons.

This food aid complements the State of Qatar's relief efforts via an air bridge established some weeks ago, with a total load of around 180 tons, equivalent to 5,500 food baskets.