When Ratan Tata Recounted Meetings With PM Modi, Shared ‘Singur To Sanand’ Relocation Story

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Ratan Tata, the doyen of India Inc and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group passed away on Wednesday night at a hospital in Mumbai. The 86-year-old industrialist was a Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan awardee and a towering figure known for his innumerable and valuable contributions to the and society.

Prime Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow at the demise of Ratan Tata, describing him as a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.

While preparations are underway for the final rites of the veteran industrialist, an old video of Ratan Tata has surfaced where he enumerated the instances of his multiple meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shifting of Tata Motors' car factory from Bengal's Singur to Gujarat's Sanand and how this unfolded umpteen opportunities for other car manufacturers, thereby turning Sanand into a major manufacturing hub.

Ratan Tata always envisioned a prosperous, healthy, and happy India, firmly believing that the nation's growth was intertwined with industrial development.

The interview, in which industrialist Ratan Tata shared his views on myriad issues and spoke about his bonding with PM Modi, was recorded in December 2023.

Tata spoke about PM Modi's transformative leadership and highlighted how an efficient administrator like him turned Gujarat into an industrial hub and then attracted global investments as the Prime Minister.

In the interview, he also recalled the first time he met Narendra Modi at a Gujarat industries function, where they both spoke on the same platform. From that moment, he felt a strong connection and deep admiration for Modi as the Chief Minister. He never imagined that one day he would see CM Modi as Prime Minister, whom he considered more a friend than a politician.

During the public function, Tata posed the question:“Why should companies invest in Gujarat?” Modi, the then CM, explained that“not investing in Gujarat would be unwise due to the state's immense growth potential.” This conversation led Tata Motors to relocate its car plant from West Bengal to Gujarat. Modi ensured that all promises made including the availability of land and government clearances were delivered on time.

“If he said it will be done, it was done” Ratan Tata remarked, giving insights on how the then CM facilitated seamless transition for the company after a period of tumult.

After Tata Motors set up a base in Gujarat, many automobile companies including Ford, Hitachi and others followed suit and rushed to the state to set up their factories.

The Tata Group Chairperson who turned the group into a global conglomerate in his 22 years at the helm, also recalled an unusual three-hour meeting with PM Modi and how the latter made everyone feel at ease with his warmth and hospitality, besides keeping an eye for every detail.

When Tata Group was setting up cancer care facilities in collaboration with the Atomic Energy Commission, PM Modi personally engaged in the initiative and inaugurated the hospital in Assam in April 2022.

“Through initiatives like Vibrant Gujarat, PM Modi showed how he can steer the country in a positive direction. Under Narendra Modi's leadership, India will continue to thrive on the global stage,” Ratan Tata had said.