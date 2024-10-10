Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Approach Of A Just Peace, Energy Security, Development Of Relations With The Southeast Europe Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

1. APPROACH OF A JUST PEACE

“In October, November, and December, we have a real chance to move the situation towards peace and long-term stability,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 9 at the Ukraine–Southeast Europe Summit.



The situation on the battlefield created by the Defence Forces of Ukraine will provide opportunities to end the war.

The Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine is the basis for a just and stable peace.

A document called“Fundamentals of Peace”, which will outline the detailed conditions for a just end to the war, will be ready by November.

In order for Moscow to stop avoiding honest diplomacy as soon as possible, the consolidated efforts of Ukraine's allies and partners, primarily the United States, are needed. Implementation of the Plan for Victory, primarily its military component, will be coordinated at the following meetings in the Ramstein format.

2. ENERGY SECURITY

JSC NNEGC ENERGOATOM successfully completed the 2024 repair campaign ahead of schedule and prepared for operation all nine power units operating in the territory controlled by Ukraine.



Today, nuclear generation is the basis of Ukraine's energy system, which is currently preparing for the heating season.

Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities are acts of terror against the civilian population.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin had a criminal intention to attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants to provoke a humanitarian crisis in the winter period.

The ultimate goal of Russia's energy terror is to undermine the morale of Ukrainians and incline Kyiv to“peace” on Putin's terms. The best guarantee that Moscow's criminal plans will be foiled is Ukraine's military support, in particular, the strengthening of air defence capabilities.

3. DEVELOPMENT OF RELATIONS WITH THE SOUTHEAST EUROPE COUNTRIES

On October 9, Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit held in Croatia with the participation of 12 countries at the state leaders' level.



The participants of the summit confirmed their unanimous support for Ukraine, its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

The participants of the summit reaffirm their support to Ukraine's Peace Formula and the results of the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland.

The final declaration of the summit confirms the support of Ukraine on the way to NATO and the EU by the participating states.

Implementation of Ukraine's Plan for Victory will be a guarantee of stability and security in the region, and Ukraine's membership in NATO will contribute to overcoming the lack of geopolitical certainty in Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia, signed a security agreement on long-term cooperation and support.