Two Policemen Killed, Two Injured In Attack Near Pathankot, Tank

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tank: Two officers were killed, and two others when unidentified gunmen attacked a police van near Pathankot, Tank.

According to sources, the police van was on routine patrol within the jurisdiction of the SMA police station when the incident occurred.



The injured officers and the bodies of the deceased were immediately transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tank, where the wounded are currently receiving treatment.

The police have gathered evidence from the crime scene and launched an investigation to track down the assailants.