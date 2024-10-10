Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Presides Over Meeting Amidst Rising Tensions In Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: In response to the escalating situation in Khyber District, an important meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Ali Amin Gandapur, with members from both the and opposition attending.



During the meeting, it was decided to hold a gathering at the Chief Minister's House, involving leaders from all parties and parliamentarians to address the ongoing unrest. The Chief Minister also indicated that the Interior Minister is expected to visit Peshawar soon to seek a peaceful resolution.

All political representatives unanimously passed a resolution, with Ali Amin Gandapur announcing the formation of a committee comprising both government and opposition members. This committee is tasked with finding a solution to the unrest, especially in light of the upcoming Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Jirga and the recent violent incidents in the area.

It is worth noting that the police and security forces launched a crackdown against the outlawed PTM on October 8 in Jamrud's Reggi Lalma area. During the operation, police fired tear gas and conducted aerial firing to disperse the protesters, seizing tents and sound systems at the site designated for the Jirga.



The clashes resulted in three deaths and ten injuries, as confirmed by Peshawar's Hayat Medical Complex. The injured individuals, who sustained bullet wounds to their legs and backs, were transferred to the hospital.

In response, Provincial Assembly member Nisar Baz condemned the crackdown, accusing the state of using force against unarmed protesters under the cover of night. Locals claimed that the police fired directly at the demonstrators, which led to multiple injuries. Due to road blockages, the wounded faced difficulties in reaching the hospital. Armored vehicles were also deployed during the operation, and mobile networks were suspended in Khyber and parts of Peshawar for security reasons.

The provincial government maintained that the PTM ban and subsequent actions were based on federal government directives. Provincial Minister Sohail Afridi emphasized that the Jirga must adhere to constitutional boundaries and reject anti-state measures.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, also condemned the ban on PTM, urging that their grievances be heard and demands made within the framework of the constitution. Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary issued a directive prohibiting government employees from attending events organized by banned groups, warning of strict legal action for violations.

As tensions persist, Khyber District remains under Section 144, with a ban on gatherings of more than five people and the display of weapons in place from October 9 to November 7, 2024. Authorities have stated that violating these restrictions will have legal consequences under the Pakistan Penal Code.

The PTM has called for a Pashtun Qaumi Jirga on October 11 in Jamrud, inviting all political parties to participate amidst these heightened security measures.