Civilian Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Hostile Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 56-year-old man was wounded in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson RMA .

“A 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds,” the report says.

As noted, at about 10 o'clock he came under enemy fire in the central district of Kherson. At that time, the man was on the street.

Two men wounded inas result of drone attack

Earlier, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin wrote that Kherson was under enemy fire.

As Ukrinform reported, a post office in the center of Kherson came under fire from Russian troops at night