Civilian Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Hostile Shelling
Date
10/10/2024 5:37:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 56-year-old man was wounded in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson RMA .
“A 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds,” the report says.
As noted, at about 10 o'clock he came under enemy fire in the central district of Kherson. At that time, the man was on the street.
Read also:
Two men wounded in Kherson
as result of drone attack
Earlier, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin wrote that Kherson was under enemy fire.
As Ukrinform reported, a post office in the center of Kherson came under fire from Russian troops at night
MENAFN10102024000193011044ID1108765704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.