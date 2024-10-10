War Update: 149 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 149 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders took place on the front lines on Wednesday, October 9.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced this in a situation update, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian forces and population centers, using seven missiles, as well as 85 airstrikes, using 160 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out more than 4,000 shelling attacks, including 135 MLRS attacks, and used more than 1,600 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Tsupivka, Slatyne, Lyptsi and Katerynivka in the Kharkiv region, Richky in the Sumy region, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in the Donetsk region, and Bilohiria and Kopani in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery launched 14 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment and

hit a Russian command post, six air defense systems, and one artillery piece.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out offensive operations four times near Tykhe and Vovchansk.

Seventeen combat clashes were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 18 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts on Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka, and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance near Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aircraft and used guided aerial bombs near Chasiv Yar.

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy made nine attempts to advance near Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka, and Dyliivka in the Toretsk sector.

Ukrainian warriors repelled 25 enemy five attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The enemy tried to advance near Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, and Sukhyi Yar. Enemy forces concentrated their main efforts near Selydove where 13 combat clashes were recorded. In addition, the enemy attacked Yablunivka, Kalynivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Chunyshyne with more than ten guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. The invaders made 31 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attacks near Bohoiavlenka in the Vremivka sector.

The enemy made four futile attempts to capture Ukrainian positions in the Dnipro River direction.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia axes has not changed significantly. There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed.

The enemy maintains a military presence on the border with the Chernihiv region, conducting reconnaissance and launching artillery strikes.

Ukrainian forces continued their operation in the Kursk direction where the enemy launched 11 airstrikes over the past day, using 22 guided aerial bombs, and fired more than 200 shells.