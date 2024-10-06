Iranian textile producers export 9,500 tons of textile in H1

(MENAFN) According to the latest data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iranian textile producers exported 9,500 tons of textiles worth USD23.5 million during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to September 21. This marks a notable achievement for Iran's textile sector, as it continues to expand its presence in international markets despite economic challenges.



The export of textiles during this period showed positive growth, with a seven percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the weight of exported textile products saw an eight percent rise year-on-year. These figures underscore the resilience and competitiveness of Iran’s textile industry, which has made strides in both improving product quality and meeting global demand.



The growth in Iran's textile exports comes as part of the country's broader efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues. By boosting exports in sectors like textiles, Iran aims to increase foreign currency earnings and create job opportunities in labor-intensive industries. The textile industry, which includes fabrics, garments, and other related products, remains one of the key non-oil export sectors for the country.



Iranian authorities have been encouraging manufacturers to focus on enhancing production efficiency and quality to strengthen the country's position in international textile markets. With ongoing efforts to modernize production processes and establish stronger trade ties, the upward trend in textile exports is expected to continue in the coming years.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750642