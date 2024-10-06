Media reports Modi aide talking about Ukraine war with Macron

(MENAFN) On Monday, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with French President Emmanuel to discuss Prime Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts to mediate the conflict in Ukraine. This meeting took place against a backdrop of increasing international interest in India's potential role in facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.



According to Indian reports, Paris views New Delhi as capable of playing a constructive role in resolving the hostilities, given Modi's established rapport with both Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Official sources highlighted the trust that both leaders have in Modi, which could be instrumental in any peace initiatives.



Doval's trip to Paris was part of high-level bilateral talks aimed at enhancing cooperation between India and France. He has accompanied Modi on diplomatic visits to Moscow and Kyiv, where they discussed strategies to address the ongoing conflict. Most recently, Doval visited Russia last month, engaging directly with Putin to explore possible resolutions to the crisis in Ukraine.



During his Paris visit, Doval held discussions with Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s diplomatic adviser, and French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The dialogue focused not only on the Ukraine situation but also aimed to strengthen defense cooperation and advance space collaboration between the two nations. The Indian embassy in France emphasized that these conversations were crucial for sharing insights into the evolving geopolitical landscape.



India maintains robust ties with France, which has become the second-largest arms supplier to India, following Russia. Recent data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed that India accounted for 29 percent of France's arms exports between 2019 and 2023. Notably, Macron was the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year, while Modi was honored as the guest of honor at France's Bastille Day parade last year.



As the international community continues to seek pathways to peace in Ukraine, India's diplomatic engagement highlights its strategic positioning and the intricate relationships it maintains with key global players.

