(MENAFN) In light of escalating tensions with Russia, is preparing for a substantial increase in its combat forces, as reported by the German daily Die Welt. This information comes from a confidential planning document obtained from the German Defense Ministry, titled “Minimum Capability Requirements.” The document is said to be authored by two high-ranking NATO commanders: General Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Admiral Pierre Vandier of France, who oversees doctrinal and transformation matters within the alliance.



According to the report, the document outlines essential requirements for NATO to effectively defend every inch of its territory in the event of a conflict with Russia. Cavoli and Vandier argue that the current structure of NATO's combat brigades, which stands at 82, is inadequate for such a mission. They propose increasing this number to 131 brigades, with each brigade expected to consist of approximately 5,000 soldiers, in line with German army standards.



Additionally, the document indicates that NATO's organizational structure will be expanded, increasing the number of corps from six to 15 and divisions from 24 to 38. Furthermore, there is a proposal to significantly boost ground-based air defense units equipped with systems like the US-made Patriot and the German-made IRIS-T. This expansion would see the number of such units rise from 293 to a staggering 1,467.



The document also emphasizes that each of NATO's 32 member countries will need to contribute to these enhanced “minimum capabilities,” with contributions scaled according to population size. However, it remains uncertain how quickly these new military requirements can be met. Current assessments reveal that the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, presently operate eight combat brigades, with one additional brigade under formation. Berlin has plans to add yet another brigade by 2031.



As NATO navigates the complexities of military readiness and regional security, this proposed force buildup underscores the alliance's commitment to countering perceived threats and ensuring the collective defense of its member states. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and heightened rhetoric from Moscow continue to shape NATO's strategic priorities, making the expansion of military capabilities a pressing necessity for the alliance.

