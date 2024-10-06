Russian Drone Hits Bus Stop In Kupiansk, Two Persons Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with an FPV drone, hitting near a bus stop, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the National , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the strike, two men aged 68 and 40 sustained shrapnel wounds. One of the was taken to a hospital in Kharkiv,” the agency informed.

It is also known that the enemy strike damaged the premises of a store and a vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies have opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violating the laws and customs of war.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Borivska territorial community of Kharkiv region, a Russian drone attacked a vehicle, resulting in the death of a civilian.