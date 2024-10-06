Russia Strikes Cargo Ship In Odesa Region With Iskander-M Missile
10/6/2024 7:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, a Russian missile attack damaged a civilian cargo ship.
The State Emergency Service (SES) of Odesa region posted this on Telegram, as cited by Ukrinform.
“As a result of the attack, a civilian cargo ship was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured,” the report states.
In Odesa, the attack also caused a fire in a warehouse covering the area of over 100 square meters. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Falling debris set a truck and some waste on fire, injuring one person.
Shrapnel also damaged a gas pipeline, but the gas leak was promptly contained, the SES emphasized.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor Genera l, Russians targeted the cargo ship with an Iskander-M missile.
Preliminary information indicates that overnight, October 6, the Russian military attacked Odesa and the region with drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.
The drone attack caused damage to warehouse buildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline, and a 59-year-old security guard at one of the warehouses sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured person was taken to hospital.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, powerful explosions were heard overnight in Odesa, where the enemy damaged warehouses and trucks; one person was injured.
