Rising From Ashes: Remarkable History Of Hiroshima Castle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Mutairi

(photo feature) HIROSHIMA, Japan, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Hiroshima Castle, also known as Rijo (Carp Castle), is a historic landmark in this Japanese city. Constructed in 1589 by the feudal lord, Mori Terumoto, the castle served as the focal point of the Hiroshima Domain during the feudal period.

It is strategically positioned by the Ota River, offering a defensive advantage. The original castle featured multiple layers of walls, a grand keep, and a trench. Unfortunately, Hiroshima Castle was destroyed by the Atomic Bomb of Hiroshima in 1945.

Hiroshima Castle has been reconstructed in 1958 and now serves as a museum showcasing the castle's history and Hiroshima's samurai culture.

Visitors can explore the main tower, which features exhibits about the castle, Hiroshima's development and samurai life. The Hiroshima Gokoku Shrine is also located on the castle grounds. (end) onm