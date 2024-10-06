Watch: Heavy Rains, Hail Hit Some Parts Of UAE Orange Alert Issued

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 3:36 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 8:59 PM

Moderate to heavy rains hit some part of the UAE on Sunday, October 6. Hail was also seen over Murbad and Maidaq areas in Fujairah. Videos posted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and Storm Centre show rains in the country's eastern coast.

Earlier in the day, the weather department said that residents can expect rainfall in some areas . The met issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 8pm today.

Yesterday, the weather department had also warned of heavy rain and thunder as the country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Photo: X/NCM

From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels." During these days, the country will go through the "extension of a surface low pressure accompanied with an extension of an upper air low pressure from the south and another upper air low pressure extension from the north", according to the weather department.

In a social media post, the weather department alerted residents of rain in some parts of the country.

Watch the video here as shared by NCM:

Heavy rains were also seen hitting the eastern parts of the country.

Watch the videos here as shared by Storm Centre:

While some parts of the country experienced some rains today, residents can expect humid conditions by night which will continue until Monday morning over some coastal and inland areas.

Humidity will range between 20 per cent and 90 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to be capped at 36°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The weather department also noted that winds will be light to moderate but may turn active and reach 35kmph at times. Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.

Watch more videos shared by @Storm_centre:

NCM advisory

NCM advised residents in the eastern and northern parts of the country to stay away from low-lying areas as these locations are prone to flash floods.

The weather department also urged residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In cases where they must drive, residents are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution when driving. When visibility is reduced, it is important to switch on their low beam lights. Residents are also reminded to follow weather forecasts and be ready to comply with instructions

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Sharjah Police called on motorists to exercise caution while driving in rainy weather. The authority also urged drivers to avoid dams and low-lying areas like valleys to ensure their safety.

ALSO READ:

UAE weather: Heavy rain, thunder expected as low surface pressure approaches

UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some parts of country; humid conditions by night