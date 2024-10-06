Top News On Oct 6: TCS Q2 Results Next Week, Middle East Conflict, Death At IAF Chennai Airshow, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news on 6 October: A series of events that took place on Sunday right from to business

Q2 results: TCS, IREDA, Avenue Supermarts among companies to declare next week; check full list here

The earnings season is all set to kick off next week with few marquee companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), IREDA and others to reveal their quarter earnings ending on September 31, 2024.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading software services provider, will be in the spotlight as the IT giant is set to launch the Q2 earnings season on October 10. Read More

Rockets from Gaza hit southern Israel, Hezbollah claims drone strike on Haifa base ahead of Hamas attack anniversary

The Israeli military reported that rockets fired from northern Gaza entered southern Israel on Sunday, just a day before the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on October 7.

In a statement, they confirmed“Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas". Read More

Market Meltdown: Mcap of nine of top-10 most valued firms erodes by ₹4.74 lakh crore, Reliance, HDFC worse hit

In a tumultuous week for Indian markets, nine out of the top ten most valuable companies in India saw their market capitalization plummet by a staggering ₹4,74,906.18 crore. This significant erosion in value came as the broader market faced severe headwinds, with the BSE benchmark index plunging by 3,883.4 points, or 4.53 per cent, in a holiday-shortened trading week, as per PTI report. Read More

Upcoming IPOs: Two new public issues, six listings scheduled for next week

The primary market is all set to take a sigh of relief in the coming week, after a flurry, as only two new initial public offering (IPOs) are set to open for subscription.

Among them, Garuda Construction will debut its public offering in the mainboard segment, while Shiv Texchem is preparing to enter the SME market. Read More

| Investors eye rising Middle East woes ahead of RBI policy & Q2 results IAF Airshow in Chennai: 4 spectators die, 96 hospitalised at 92nd Air Force Day event on Marina Beach

Four spectators at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airshow have reportedly died and 96 are hospitalised, according to media reports. The IAF airshow was conducted at Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday. Read More

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: INDIA Bloc faces litmus test in 10 Assembly seats after Lok Sabha gains

The upcoming bypolls for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are poised to be a critical litmus test for the INDIA bloc's unity. Following their impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections-where they secured over 40 seats, significantly contributing to the BJP's failure to achieve a simple majority-the stakes are high for the coalition. Read More

RSS chief hails 'sons of Bharat Mata'; says, 'Hindu community is responsible for India because...'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, October 5, called for Hindu unity, asserting that the Hindu community must unite for its security by overcoming differences based on language, caste, and regional disputes.

Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday, Bhagwat said,“We are the sons of 'Bharat Mata' and therefore, we will die for it. The Hindu community is responsible for India because India is a Hindu nation. Hindu people have been living here since ancient times.” Read More

| Mayank Yadav inks history, becomes third Indian bowler to achieve THIS feat Kolkata doctor rape case: Junior medics begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja to demand action for safety

Junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague atRG Kar Hospital began a hunger strike on Saturday evening, stating that their demands had not been met by the West Bengal government. Read More

IPL 2025 auction likely to take place in UAE, BCCI shortlists two venues

The Indian Premier League 2025 auction is most likely to take place in Saudi Arabian City, reported Cricbuzz, stating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering hosting the mega event in Riyadh or Jeddah. Though nothing is finalised yet, the BCCI is also considering Dubai, in the UAE, as an option. The auction is expected to take place in the last week of November. Read More