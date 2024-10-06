Kuwait's Municipal Chief Underlines Sustainability As Chief Priority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmari

RIYADH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's municipal chief Saud Al-Dabbous on Sunday highlighted "sustainability" as the focal point of future development plans and endeavors, citing concrete steps his country has taken towards that goal.

Kuwait has taken "tangible" measures aiming to ensure the "sustainability" of development projects and municipal services, he told KUNA amid Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-wide talks in the Saudi capital that joined him with his counterparts from the six-member bloc.

The Kuwaiti municipality is hard at work in a bid to achieve a "breakthrough" in the field of municipal work, which would subsequently lead to an improvement in the "quality of life," in line with Kuwait's vision 2035, the official emphasized.

The three-day gathering, which kicked off in the Saudi capital earlier on Sunday, also features a slew of workshops and panel discussions that bring together municipal experts and specialists from across the Gulf Arab region. (pick up previous)

kns









MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751037