Israel's Bombing Threat Looms Over Iran, US Warns Tel Aviv To Steer Clear Of Oil Fields-A Look At Key Reserves

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States President Joe Biden has cautioned Israel not to attack Iran's oil fields while acknowledging its right to respond on Friday, October 4. Biden said that the attack on Iran's oil fields might disrupt global markets .

There are a total of 70 oil fields in Iran , according to the IranOilGas Network's database.

According to its website, established in 2000, IranOilGas is the leading independent Iranian oil, , and petrochemical information network, providing a variety of consultancy and information services.

The first major oil field in Iran is Ahvaz Field, the largest with 65 billion barrels of total oil reserves, including cumulative past production. The oil field went into production in 1954, and it produces 750,000 barrels per day.

Gachsaran Field is Iran's second-largest oil field, with 52.9 billion barrels of total oil reserves , including cumulative past production. It has been in operation since 1930 and produces 560,000 barrels per day.

Aghajari Field is another major oil field in Iran with a complex geological structure . It produces 440,000 barrels per day.

Marun Field is another major oil field in the country. It has been operational since 1965 and produces 520,000 barrels per day.

Karanj Oil Field is another important oil field in Iran. It produces 200,000 barrels per day and has been in operation since 1964.

Iran is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC ). In addition to petroleum, Iran's other natural resources include natural gas, coal, chromium, copper, iron ore, lead, manganese, zinc, and sulphur, according to the OPEC website.

According to OPEC data, Iran's petroleum exports are valued at $41,129 million, and the country has nearly 208,600 million barrels of proven oil reserves.

Aban - 75 km off west of Dezful city

Abouzar - Southwest of Kharg Island

Ab-Teymour - 25 km off Southwest of Ahvaz city

Aghajari - Southeast of Ahvaz city

Ahvaz - Ahvaz city

Alborz - East of Qom city

Alpha - 15 km off Resalat field

Arvand - West of Karun River; 49 km off south of Abadan city

Azar - Shared with Iraq's Badra

Baba Habib - West of Iran

Bahregansar - Adjacent to the Coast of Bushehr province

Balal - Southwest of Lavan Island

Balaroud - Northeast of Andimeshk city

Band-e Karkheh - 30 km Northwest of Ahvaz city

Bibi-Hakimeh - South of Gachsaran oilfield

Binak - Northwest of Bandar

Binaloud - Hydrocarbon block of 'Farsi'

Bushehr - Bushehr province

Bushgan - 20 km west of Farashband Gas Refinery

Chahar Bisheh - North of Bushehr city

Changouleh - South of Mehran city

Chelingar - North of Bushehr city

Cheshmeh Khosh - 60 km Southeast of Dehloran city

Dalpari - 70 km Northwest of Dezful city

Danan - 30 km Southeast of Dehloran city

Darkhovein - North of Khorramshahr city

Dehloran - 22 km Southwest of Dehloran city

Delavaran - Western part of Ilam province

Dodrou - Northwest of Yasouj city

Doroud (Kharg) - Kharg Island and offshore area

East Assaluyeh - Newly found East Assaluyeh oilfield in the mountains North

East Paydar - Northwest of Ahvaz

Eris - East of South Pars in Lavan region

Esfandiar - Shared with Saudi Arabia

Farzam - Shared with the UAE (Fallah Field)

Ferdowsi - Persian Gulf (Largest heavy offshore oilfield of Iran)

Forouzan - 100 km off Southwest of Kharg Island

Gachsaran - Dogonbadan city

Garangan - South of Gachsaran oil field

Ghale Nar - 40 km North of Andimeshk City

Golkhari - 70 km Northwest of Bushehr city

Golshan - North of South Pars gas field

Haftkel - Northeast of Ahvaz city

Hendijan - 35 km South of Hendijan city

Hengam - Strait of Hormoz

Hormoz-A - Strait of Hormoz

Hormoz-D - Strait of Hormoz

Jufeyr - 75 km Southwest of the city of Ahvaz

Kaboud - 45 km off northwest of Andimeshk city

Karanj - Southeast of Ahvaz city

Karun - 25 km North of Masjed Solaiman city

Khairabad - South of Gachsaran oil field

Khaviz - North of Behbahan city

Khayyam - Stretched to Tabnak dome in the North

Khesht - Between Kazeroun and Borazjan cities

Khorramshahr - Near Khorramshahr city

Kilver Karim - In the neighbourhood of Bibi

Kuh-e Kaki - Close to Khormoj town

Kuh-e Mond - Delvar city

Kuh-e Rig - Northwest of Yasuj city

Kupal - East of Ahvaz city

Lab-e Shafid - 60 km off northeast of Dezful city

Lali - East of Dezful city

Mahshahr - Southeast of Mahshahr city at Persian Gulf coats

Maleh Kuh - 130 km off northwest of Andimeshk city

Mansour Abad - 15 km off north of Behbahan city

Mansouri - 40 km off south of Ahvaz city

Maroun - Northwest of Omidiyeh city

Masjed Solaiman - 90 km North of Ahvaz city

Mehr - Ilam province

Milatun - 30 km West of Kazeroun city

Mobarak - 20 km East of Abu

Moshtagh - North of Dezful city

Naft Shahr - West of Kermanshah city

Naft-e Sefid - 65 km Northeast of Ahvaz city

Namavaran - South and West of Ahvaz city in Khuzestan province; 2400 km2

Naregesi - 80 km off northeast of Bushehr city and 40 km off Southwest of Kazerun city

North Azadegan - West of Ahvaz city

North Yaran - Located in an area of 65 sq km in the North

North Saleh - Shared with UAE

Nosrat - South of Sirri Island

Nowrouz - Northwest of Kharg Island

Omid - 62 km Southwest of Ahvaz city

Ortadagh - Ardebil Province

Palangan - 35 km Northeast of Dezful city

Papyleh - 35 km East of Dezful city

Paranj - Between Karanj and Parsi oil fields in the south of Iran

Par-e Siah - 45 km off east of Masjed Solaiman city

Parsi - Northeast of Ahvaz city

Pazanan - Between Aghajari and Bibi

Rag-e Sefid - 150 km Southeast of Ahvaz city

Ramin - 30 km off northeast of Ahvaz city

Ramshir - Southeast of Ahvaz city

Resalat - 90 km South of lavan Island

Reshadat - 100 km Southwest of lavan Island

Roudak - Northeast of Bushehr city

Saadat Abad - 120 km Southeast of Shiraz city

Salim - Persian Gulf

Salman - 142 km off Lavan Island

Saman - North of Dezful

Sardar Jangal - Located in block 6 with a distance of over 250 km away from Neka Port in Caspian Sea

Sarkan - 20 km off Pole

Sarvestan - 120 km Southeast of Shiraz city

Sepehr - South of Jufeyr oilfield

Shadegan - 60 km Southeast of Ahvaz city

Shakheh - Southeast of Ilam city

Shoroum - 60 km Northwest of Yasouj city

Shour - North of Bushehr city

Siah Makan - 40 km Northeast of Genaveh city

Sirri Alvand - Southwest of Sirri Island

Sirri Civand - Southwest of Sirri Island

Sirri Dena - Southwest of Sirri Island

Sirri Esfand - Southwest of Sirri Island

Sohrab - Shared oilfield with Iraq

Soroush - 85 km Southwest of Kharg Island

Soulabdar - North of Bushehr city

South Azadegan - Southwest of Ahvaz city

South Pars - 105 km off Assaluyeh

South Yaran - Located in the West of Karoon river

Sumar - Bordering Iraq

Susangerd - 45 km off North

Taftan - Southwest Qeshm Island

Tangu - Khuzestan province

Tosan - South/southeast of Qeshm Island and south of Bandar

Vizenhar - Southwest of Khorramabad city

West Paydar - Shared with Iraq

Yadavaran - 80 km off southwest of Ahvaz city

Yademan - 65 km in the west of Ahvaz city and 22 km off south-west of Hoveizeh

Zagheh - Located 7 km off North of the Persian Gulf coast and 30 km away from northern west of Deylam Port (Bushehr province) and 40 km in the east of Hendijan

Zilaiee - East of Dezful city















