King Of Jordan Urges World To Halt War On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II said on Sunday it is essential for the international community to live up to its due responsibility to stop the Israeli occupation's ongoing war on Gaza and Lebanon.

The king made the call while having talks with visiting King Felipe VI of Spain, the Jordanian Royal Court said in a press release.

He underlined the significance of reaching a truce that would lead to stopping violence and maintaining regional and international security and stability, it added.

He also spoke highly of Spain's support for regional peace on the basis of the two-state solution, as well as its recognition of the State of Palestine, vowing that his country would continue coordination with Spain and the European Union to restore regional stability.

For his part, the Spanish king commended the Jordanian monarch's reform efforts, pointing out willingness to promote cooperation with Amman in various fields, particularly economic, tourist and cultural ones. (end)

amn









MENAFN06102024000071011013ID1108751042