Rockets From Gaza Hit Southern Israel, Hezbollah Claims Drone Strike On Haifa Base Ahead Of Hamas Attack Anniversary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Israeli military reported that rockets fired from northern Gaza entered southern Israel on Sunday, just a day before the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on October 7.

In a statement, they confirmed“Several projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. One projectile was intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas".

Israeli forces are on alert for ahead of the grim anniversary of Palestinian militants' unprecedented attack.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching an air assault on a maintenance and rehabilitation base located south of Haifa. The group stated that they deployed a squadron of attack drones in this operation, further escalating tensions in the region.

However, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the "suspicious aerial targets" did not cross into Israeli airspace.

The IDF also shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), that sirens sound along Israel's coast.

In recent days, Hezbollah has launched almost 1,000 rockets and missiles at vast regions across Israel's north in what's seen as some level of rehabilitation of its firing capabilities.

A day before the deadly October 7 attacks by Hamas, Israel is locked into a multi-front war with no clear end. Iran's local media on Sunday reported that the government has prepared a plan to respond to a possible Israeli attack following the Islamic republic's retaliatory missile strike against it last week

"The plan for the necessary response to a possible action by the Zionists (Israel) has been fully prepared," AFP reported Iran's Tasnim news agency as saying citing "source" in the armed forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation after the leaders of groups allied to Tehran were killed in attacks.

"If Israel takes action, there will be no doubt that an Iranian counterattack will be carried out," the report said.

The ongoing hostilities highlight the fragile security situation as both Israeli and Palestinian militant groups remain poised for confrontation, especially around significant anniversaries that evoke heightened emotions and potential escalations.