Moro Hub Awards Green Certificate to Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC) for Advancing Sustainability with Green Cloud Technology

Dubai, UAE, 4 October 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) PJSC, has awarded the Green Certificate to the Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC) in recognition of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions by leveraging Moro Hub's Green Cloud infrastructure.

The certificate was presented by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub to Talha Albanna, President Energy Committee at Dubai Free Zones Council, during WETEX 2024, the region’s largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition, running from October 1st to 3rd at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Green Certificate recognizes DFZC’s proactive approach to sustainability by utilizing Moro Hub’s eco-friendly digital solutions powered by renewable energy sources, in alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy Secretary General of DFZC, said: “Dubai Free Zones Council is committed to positioning Dubai at the forefront of sustainability and technological innovation, as well as supporting the UAE’s green agenda and contributing to the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Receiving the Green Certificate from Moro is testament to our progress and our dedication to realizing our objective. By using Moro Hub’s Green Cloud, we are advancing our sustainability goals while embracing world-class technologies that promote environmentally responsible growth.”

Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said: “At Digital DEWA, we are committed to advancing Dubai's vision for sustainability by adopting latest innovative solutions that rely on clean energy sources. The Dubai Free Zones Council’s partnership with Moro Hub sets a positive example of how organizations can reduce their carbon footprint while optimizing their operations. Through green cloud solutions offered by Moro Hub, we continue to support the goal of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050.”

Moro Hub’s Green Cloud provides an eco-friendly digital infrastructure by utilizing solar energy to power its data centers, enabling organizations such as DFZC to align with global sustainability standards while enhancing operational efficiencies.

For his part, Talha Albanna said: “We continue to promote green practices and utilize energy-efficient solutions, such as Moro Hub’s Green Cloud infrastructure, that align with Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future. As part of this ongoing journey, we remain steadfast in our responsibility to contribute to environmental stewardship and ensure a greener, more resilient future for generations to come.”

DFZC has demonstrated its commitment to adopting sustainable business strategies by using Moro Hub’s Green Cloud, an innovative and renewable energy-powered solution that minimizes environmental impact. This partnership showcases the business benefits of integrating green technology while advancing the UAE’s national sustainability agenda.

The Green Certificate presentation marks an important milestone in the Dubai Free Zones Council’s sustainability journey and underscores the growing importance of green technology adoption in driving the UAE’s sustainability ambitions.





