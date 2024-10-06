Israeli Army Launches Military Operation In Jabalia Camp To Target Armed Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Israeli intensified its siege of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza on Sunday and announced the execution of a military operation in the camp and its surroundings, under the pretext of combating and destroying armed infrastructure that Hamas has reportedly rebuilt.

Israeli forces advanced into the eastern areas of Jabalia camp and Jabalia town in northern Gaza Strip, amid Israeli artillery shelling of residential areas in Jabalia town. Meanwhile, Israeli drones opened fire on homes in Jabalia camp.

The spokesperson for the Israeli army announced on Sunday that the 162nd Division has begun a ground military operation in Jabalia area after surrounding the region, claiming that the operation aims to“eliminate armed infrastructure.” In the statement, the Israeli military spokesperson added, "this military operation in Jabalia area was initiated following prior intelligence and ongoing assessments of the situation and military actions in the field, which indicated the presence of militants and armed structures in the area, as well as attempts by Hamas to rebuild armed infrastructure."

According to Channel 12 in Israel, the 162nd Division has moved from Rafah and the Philadelphi Route to Jabalia, commencing the siege of the camp and carrying out a military operation to destroy armed infrastructure that Hamas has reportedly rebuilt. In parallel, the Israeli army distributed flyers urging residents of northern Gaza to evacuate the area and move to the southern regions.

Before the start of the military operation and the siege of the camp, the Israeli army launched artillery shelling and intensive airstrikes on areas in northern Gaza on Saturday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people, according to medical sources, in addition to dozens of injuries. According to the Civil Defense, the intense shelling and targeted attacks in northern Gaza resemble the early stages of the destructive war in terms of the frequency and continuity of the strikes.

As the siege of Jabalia camp tightened and Israeli attacks intensified, nine more individuals were killed, and several were injured when Israeli aircraft targeted a home belonging to Al-Arabid family near Al-Salihain Mosque in Bir Al-Najjah area west of the camp. Additionally, ten people were killed, along with several wounded and missing, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house belonging to Shaban family in Jabalia town.



