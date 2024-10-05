Jordan Launches Digital ID Activation For Citizens In US, Canada Via Sanad App

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with the Jordan Post Company (JPC) and the of Digital and Entrepreneurship, has launched a new service that enables Jordanians residing in the US and Canada to activate their digital IDs via the Sanad mobile application.

This initiative, launched in partnership with IrisGuard and VFS Global, aims to streamline access to services for Jordanian expatriates, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry said that Jordanians living abroad can now activate their digital IDs at VFS Global offices, granting them access to all government services available through the Sanad app, noting that the service went live on Thursday and is expected to benefit around 200,000 Jordanians in the US and Canada.

The launch event was attended by key officials including JPC Chairman Sami Daoud, Jordan's Ambassador to the US Dina Kawar, Permanent Representative to the UN Mahmoud Hmoud, Director of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Foreign Ministry Sufian Qudah, and Head of Americas at VFS Global Amit Kumar Sharma.

Ceremonies were held in both New York and Washington, D.C., while Jordan's Ambassador to Canada Sabah Rafie inaugurated the service at VFS Global Toronto office.

Daoud stressed that the new service allows Jordanians abroad to access official documents, monitor personal information, and conduct transactions through the Sanad app.

He added that this development is a "significant" step towards digitisation, which will help improve the efficiency and accessibility of government services for citizens living abroad.

Qudah reiterated the ministry's dedication to ensuring that Jordanians overseas can securely and easily manage their government transactions, noting that the initiative aligns with the government's broader digital transformation efforts.

Qudah also said that additional consular services will be introduced gradually, announcing plans to launch the digital ID service in Saudi Arabia and the UAE later this month, with further expansions expected soon.

Sharma expressed pride in cooperation with JPC, underlining its role in reinforcing VFS Global's position as a global leader in visa, passport, and citizen services.

He also stressed that the partnership ensures a seamless experience for Jordanians abroad, reducing the need for long-distance travel to embassies for essential services.

In addition to digital ID activation, the partnership will soon offer enhanced consular services for Jordanians in the US and Canada, according to the statement.

VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services provider, supports governments and diplomatic missions with visa, passport and consular services.

The company operates more than 3,400 visa application centres in 153 countries and has processed more than 297 million visa applications since 2001, using advanced technologies, such as AI, to increase efficiency and productivity.