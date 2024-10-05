Hindu Society Should Unite & Eliminate Differences: Mohan Bhagwat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called on Hindu society to unite and eliminate differences and disputes amongst themselves.

"Hindu society will have to unite for its security by eliminating differences and disputes of language, caste and province. A society should be such that there is a practice of unity, goodwill and bonding," he said.

He added that the discipline of conduct, duty towards the state and the quality of being goal-oriented are necessary in society.

“Society is not made by me and my family only, rather we have to attain God in our life via all-around concern for the society,” he said.

Bhagwat said that the Sangh work is not mechanical, but thought-based.

"There is no work in the world comparable to the Sangh work. Sangh cannot be compared with anyone. From Sangh, values go to the group leader, from the group leader to the Swayamsevaks and from the Swayamsevaks to the family. Society is formed by the family. This method of person's development is followed in the Sangh,” he said.

Mohan Bhagwat said that India's reputation in the world is due to the strength of the country.

"India is a Hindu nation. We have been living here since ancient times, although the name Hindu came later. Hindu was used for all the sects of India living here. Hindus consider everyone as their own and accept everyone. Hindu says that we are right and you are also right in your place -- live in harmony by constantly communicating with each other."

Bhagwat said that the Swayamsevaks should have contacts everywhere.“Efforts should be made to remove the deficiencies and by giving strength to the society. There should be a request for social harmony, social justice, social health, education, health, and self-reliance in society,” he said.