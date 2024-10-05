Indian Businessman Interested To Invest In Afghanistan's Mining Sector

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Indian businessman has expressed interest to invest in Afghanistan's metal mines, precious stones, oil and sectors, a statement said on Saturday.

The of Mines and (MoMP) in a statement said Srinivash Akapedi, head of the Infrastructure Project Company, showed interest for in Afghanistan's sector during a meeting with the Acting Mullah Hidayatullah Badri.

The source added that Srinivash Akapedi provided all the information about the works and activities of the said company and said:“This Company operates with more than thirty years of working experience, engineers and trained experts in the field of mining.”

He also expressed his willingness to invest in metal mines, precious stones, oil and gas. Badri welcomed the interest of investment in the field of mining and assured that he would cooperate with them in providing investment land related to mining law and procedure.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, many foreign investors showed their interest in investing in different fields in Afghanistan.

