Bangladesh Army Chief Assures Security For Hindu Community Ahead Of Durga Puja

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dhaka: Bangladesh Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman assured the Hindu community on Saturday to provide security ahead of Durga Puja .

The assurance came while he was visiting Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka to review the security measures taken for Durga Puja celebrations.

During the visit, the army chief extended greetings to all Hindus on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Bangladeshi Hindus.

He engaged in discussions with key stakeholders, including the Metropolitan Puja Committee and the President of Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad.

"According to the instructions of the interim government, the Bangladesh Army has taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all during the celebration of the Durga Puja, the festival of Hindus, by keeping the law and order situation under control," General Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff said.

"As part of this, the army is deployed in districts across the country to ensure the security of places of worship," he told the reporters.

The Army Chief expressed hope that every Bangladeshi belonging to the Hindu religion would celebrate Sharidiya Durgotsav in a festive atmosphere with great enthusiasm.

Durga Puja is set to be celebrated from October 9 to 13. The celebrations will be held in 32,666 pavilions of Bangladesh, police said.

A day earlier, Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance in a protest rally, expressed concerns about the safety and security of Hindus.