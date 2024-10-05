7 Killed As Passenger Car Falls Into Ravine In Afghanistan
(MENAFN- IANS) Parun, Oct 6 (IANS) At least seven people, including women and children, lost their lives when a passenger car plunged into a ravine in eastern Afghanistan's Nuristan province, a local official has said.
The incident happened on Saturday after the car tumbled off a road and fell into the ravine in the province's Doab district, killing the seven commuters on the spot and injuring eight others, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Ghulam Rahman Haidari, spokesman for the provincial police.
The injured, including women and children, have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Haidari said.
Road accidents frequently happen in Afghanistan due to reckless driving on congested roads, overspeeding, overloading, and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways.
